Maruti Suzuki Victoris, TVS Apache RTX 300 take top honors at ICOTY, IMOTY 2026 Auto Dec 19, 2025

Big news for car and bike fans: the Maruti Suzuki Victoris just grabbed Indian Car of the Year 2026, while the TVS Apache RTX 300 rode off with Indian Motorcycle of the Year.

The awards took place in New Delhi, highlighting vehicles that have most significantly shaped and advanced the nation's mobility landscape over the past year.