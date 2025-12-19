Maruti Suzuki Victoris, TVS Apache RTX 300 take top honors at ICOTY, IMOTY 2026
Big news for car and bike fans: the Maruti Suzuki Victoris just grabbed Indian Car of the Year 2026, while the TVS Apache RTX 300 rode off with Indian Motorcycle of the Year.
The awards took place in New Delhi, highlighting vehicles that have most significantly shaped and advanced the nation's mobility landscape over the past year.
Who else won?
Volkswagen's Golf GTI took home the first-ever Premium Car Award, showing how premium cars are catching on in India.
Mahindra's XEV 9e was recognized as Green Car of the Year for pushing electric mobility forward.
How were winners picked?
A jury of 27 veteran auto journalists—collectively packing over three centuries of experience—judged each entry on design, tech, safety, value for money, and how well they fit Indian needs.
Deloitte kept things transparent throughout.
Why does it matter?
These awards set industry standards and motivate carmakers to innovate with sustainability and smart engineering in mind.
It's all about recognizing brands that are shaping a better future for driving (and riding) in India.