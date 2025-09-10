Maruti Suzuki's Victoris debuts as Creta alternative: What stands out

Maruti Suzuki just dropped the Victoris, its latest flagship SUV under the Arena lineup. Slotted above the Brezza and based on the Grand Vitara's platform, it's built to take on popular rivals like the Hyundai Creta. Bookings are open now for ₹11,000—so if you're eyeing a fresh ride, here's what stands out.

SUV flaunts premium features, including a panoramic sunroof The Victoris brings some cool upgrades: LED lights, 17-inch dual-tone alloys, connected tail lamps, and a panoramic sunroof.

Inside, you get a roomy cabin with a big digital cluster (10.25-inch), a slick touchscreen (10.01-inch) that supports wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ventilated seats for comfort, and an eight-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system.

It gets multiple powertrain options, including strong hybrid You've got options: choose from a 1.5L petrol (manual or auto), a strong hybrid with impressive 28.65km/l mileage (thanks to e-CVT), or an innovative CNG variant with an underbody fuel tank so you don't lose boot space.

For those who love adventure, there's also AWD with multiple terrain modes and hill descent control.