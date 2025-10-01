Maruti to Volvo: Check top car launches in September

This September, India's car scene is getting a serious upgrade with five new launches: three electric SUVs, a hybrid/ICE SUV from Maruti Suzuki Arena, and a new top-end trim for the Citroen Basalt. Whether you're into eco-friendly rides or just want the latest tech and style, there's something for everyone—from affordable to premium.

Maruti Suzuki Arena's Y17 (likely called Victoris) Launching September 3, the Maruti Suzuki Arena SUV (codenamed Y17, likely to be called Victoris) is a five-seater mid-size SUV aiming to take on Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

It is expected to offer both mild and strong hybrid petrol options, as well as a CNG variant, plus a new interior inspired by e-Vitara—all at an expectedly competitive price.

Citroen Basalt X, VinFast VF6 and VF7 Citroen's Basalt X brings upgraded interiors with bronze accents while keeping familiar engines.

The next day, VinFast debuts its VF7 and VF6 electric SUVs—offering up to 450km range for the VF7 and 480km for the VF6, big touchscreens, ventilated seats, and advanced driver assistance—making EV tech more accessible.