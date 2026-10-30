Maserati launches 2027 MCPura in India, coupe ₹4.35cr Cielo ₹5.2cr

Maserati just dropped the 2027 MCPura in India, with the coupe starting at ₹4.35 crore and the Cielo convertible at ₹5.2 crore.

Both versions are pricier than last year, up by ₹23 lakh for the coupe and ₹8 lakh for the Cielo, but there's a chance prices could fall soon thanks to an upcoming India-EU Free Trade Agreement that should lower import duties on limited units of European-made cars.