Maserati launches 2027 MCPura in India, coupe ₹4.35cr Cielo ₹5.2cr
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Maserati just dropped the 2027 MCPura in India, with the coupe starting at ₹4.35 crore and the Cielo convertible at ₹5.2 crore.
Both versions are pricier than last year, up by ₹23 lakh for the coupe and ₹8 lakh for the Cielo, but there's a chance prices could fall soon thanks to an upcoming India-EU Free Trade Agreement that should lower import duties on limited units of European-made cars.
Facelifted MC20, 630hp, 2.9s 0-100km/h
The MCPura is a facelift of Maserati's MC20, launched globally last year.
It packs a 630-hp twin-turbo V6 engine paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels.
The coupe can rocket from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and tops out above 325km/h, definitely keeping its supercar spirit alive.