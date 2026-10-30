Maserati launches refreshed Grecale SUV in India starting at ₹1.14cr
Maserati just dropped the refreshed Grecale SUV in India, starting at ₹1.14 crore (ex-showroom).
The update brings more engine choices, including a punchy V-6 and an all-electric Folgore, plus bold new looks inspired by the brand's MCPura supercar, like a sharp 'shark-nose' grille and a redesigned front bumper.
Octagonal wheel and Grigio Lamiera paint
Inside, you get a fresh octagonal steering wheel, a cool digital clock, a big 12.3-inch touchscreen, and an 8.8-inch climate control display, all paired with advanced safety tech like autonomous emergency braking.
On the outside, there are new alloy wheel designs and a shiny Grigio Lamiera paint option to help you stand out.
Officine Fuoriserie customization, blind spot monitoring
If you're into customization, Maserati's Officine Fuoriserie program lets you personalize your Grecale with Futura or Corse.
Blind-spot monitoring is part of the Grecale's safety features.