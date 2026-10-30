Mate Rimac chased stolen Bugatti Chiron after leaving keys inside
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Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac had to chase down his own Bugatti Chiron after it was stolen from a company building in Croatia, all because he left the keys inside.
Once a colleague tipped him off, Rimac grabbed a Porsche 911 and hit the road to catch up.
Police stop Bugatti Chiron in Austria
The thief made it all the way into Austria with an hour's head start. Rimac tracked the Chiron using its built-in telemetry but couldn't shut it down remotely.
With real-time updates from the group chat, Austrian police finally stopped the car. Rimac decided not to press charges, but Bugatti Rimac is now taking security much more seriously, definitely no more leaving keys in supercars.