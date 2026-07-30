Mazda CEO teases MX-5 Miata will remain gasoline for now
Auto
Mazda's CEO just teased that the next MX-5 Miata will stick with a gasoline engine for now, but it needs to be ready for a future without combustion.
So, an electric Miata might eventually arrive.
Mazda is preparing for the shift while keeping its classic roadster vibes.
Mazda patents transmission tunnel battery layout
Mazda wants the new Miata to stay light, aiming for 2,200-1200kg without pricey materials like carbon fiber.
Right now, batteries are too heavy to fit this vision, so gasoline engines are sticking around.
Still, Mazda has patented unusual battery layouts, like putting cells in the transmission tunnel, to keep that balanced feel and rear-wheel drive if they go electric.