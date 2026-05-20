Mercedes-AMG unveils 1st electric GT 4-door with 1,153hp
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Mercedes-AMG just revealed its first fully electric GT four-door, swapping out the legendary V8 for a big 106 kWh battery and three motors.
The top GT63 trim packs a wild 1,153hp and can hit 0-97km/h in just two seconds, seriously quick for an EV.
Range up to 700km WLTP
You get up to 700km of range (WLTP), plus ultra-fast charging that adds more than 460km in 10 minutes.
The car's sleek new look includes a sloping roofline, LED-lit glass roof with AMG logos, and luxe materials inside.
There's even a frunk with a QR code plaque for design deep-dives.
Expect to see it at dealerships by late 2026.