Mercedes-AMG unveils 1st electric GT 4-door with 1,153hp

Range up to 700km WLTP

You get up to 700km of range (WLTP), plus ultra-fast charging that adds more than 460km in 10 minutes.

The car's sleek new look includes a sloping roofline, LED-lit glass roof with AMG logos, and luxe materials inside.

There's even a frunk with a QR code plaque for design deep-dives.

Expect to see it at dealerships by late 2026.