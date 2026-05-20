Mercedes-AMG unveils 2026 all-electric GT 4-door coupe with 1,169hp
Mercedes-AMG just dropped the 2026 GT Four-Door Coupe, an all-electric four-door coupe that nods to its V-8 roots but goes full throttle on modern tech.
Available in two versions: the GT 63 packs a wild 1,169hp and rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.1 seconds, while the GT 55 offers a solid 816hp and up to 700km range.
Both can fast-charge from 10% to 80% in about 11 minutes.
Mercedes-AMG debuts axial flux motors
This is the first production car with axial flux motors (developed with YASA), making it more powerful without bulking up the size.
Its sleek, aerodynamic design gets a boost by sitting four centimeters lower than before.
Inside, you get two screens, comfy individual rear seats, and a cool touch: a digital V-8 engine soundtrack built from over 1,600 sound files to keep that AMG spirit alive even as it goes electric.