Mercedes-AMG unveils 2026 all-electric GT 4-door coupe with 1,169hp

Mercedes-AMG debuts axial flux motors

This is the first production car with axial flux motors (developed with YASA), making it more powerful without bulking up the size.

Its sleek, aerodynamic design gets a boost by sitting four centimeters lower than before.

Inside, you get two screens, comfy individual rear seats, and a cool touch: a digital V-8 engine soundtrack built from over 1,600 sound files to keep that AMG spirit alive even as it goes electric.