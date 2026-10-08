Mercedes-Benz, BMW speed India launches within 4 to 6 months
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Mercedes-Benz and BMW are rolling out their latest global models in India much faster than before, now within just four to six months of their international launches.
Mercedes is set to bring its GLC electric model to India in November 2026, only six months after its European debut.
There are still some hurdles with adapting cars for Indian roads, but both brands are clearly prioritizing Indian buyers.
India luxury car demand surges
India's appetite for luxury cars is booming: Mercedes saw its highest-ever sales this year (up 8%), while BMW deliveries jumped 17% between April and June.
BMW even launched the new 7 Series here just four months after Europe, and Mercedes is set to bring its GLC electric model to India in November 2026.