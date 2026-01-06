Next Article
Mercedes-Benz brings urban self-driving tech to the US
Auto
Mercedes-Benz is rolling out its new MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO in the US later this year, letting cars handle city streets, intersections, and traffic lights mostly on their own—with a driver still keeping an eye on things.
Already live in China, this move puts Mercedes head-to-head with Tesla's Full Self-Driving.
Price and how it stacks up
MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO will cost $3,950 for three years (monthly and yearly plans are coming), which is less than Tesla's $8,000 package.
The system uses about 30 sensors and some serious processing power to handle tricky city driving.
Plus, it'll get regular updates wirelessly to keep improving over time.