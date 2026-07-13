Mercedes-Benz confirms BS VI gasoline models safe on E20
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Mercedes-Benz India has cleared the air: all its gasoline BS VI models can safely run on E20 (ethanol-blended) fuel.
This update follows YouTuber Sourav Joshi's viral claim that his Mercedes SUV's mileage dropped sharply, from 17km per liter to just five kilometers per liter, after switching to E20 at local pumps.
Sourav Joshi reports range loss
Joshi also mentioned his car's range fell from 800km per tank to only 480km, and he worried about possible engine damage.
He even said he now prefers driving his electric G-Wagon to avoid these fuel concerns.
Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, reassured owners that their cars are built for E20 and offered help for any technical questions.