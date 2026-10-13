MG launches Windsor EV Indulge Edition with Shadow Gold finish

Inside, you get Urban Tan and black upholstery with "Indulge" stitched into the headrests, a big 15.6-inch rear entertainment screen, plush cushions, neck pillows, and extras like a sunshade and chrome accents for that premium vibe.

Underneath it all is the same 38 kWh battery as before, delivering 136hp and up to 332km of certified range, so you're getting style upgrades without sacrificing performance.