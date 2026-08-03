MG Motor India launches Cyberster and M9 Couture Editions

Both models rock Serpent Infinity-inspired designs: the Cyberster goes bold with white and orange streaks plus gold MG badges, while the M9 features charcoal accents and brooches shaped like a mythical winged panther.

Under the hood, you get impressive range, 580km for the Cyberster's dual-motor setup and 548km for the M9's single motor, so they're not just about style; performance is strong too.