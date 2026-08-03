MG Motor India launches Cyberster and M9 Couture Editions
Auto
MG Motor India just dropped two seriously exclusive rides, the Cyberster and M9 Couture Editions.
Designed with fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, these limited-edition electric vehicles, EVs, cost ₹87.49 lakh and ₹84.94 lakh (ex-showroom).
Only 50 of each will be up for grabs through MG Select's premium stores.
Cyberster and M9 styling and ranges
Both models rock Serpent Infinity-inspired designs: the Cyberster goes bold with white and orange streaks plus gold MG badges, while the M9 features charcoal accents and brooches shaped like a mythical winged panther.
Under the hood, you get impressive range, 580km for the Cyberster's dual-motor setup and 548km for the M9's single motor, so they're not just about style; performance is strong too.