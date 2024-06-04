Next Article

MG Motor India launches Gloster Desertstorm and Snowstorm SUVs

By Mudit Dube 02:00 pm Jun 04, 202402:00 pm

What's the story MG Motor India has unveiled two new versions of its flagship SUV, the Gloster, on Tuesday. The latest models, named the Gloster Desertstorm and Gloster Snowstorm, feature updated body colors, exterior highlights, and cabin themes. The starting price for the Gloster range is ₹38.80 lakh while the Desertstorm and Snowstorm versions are priced at ₹41 lakh before taxes.

Model details

Gloster Desertstorm and Snowstorm: A closer look

The Gloster Desertstorm sports a deep golden body shade with black highlights, visible on the all-black grille, black alloys with red brake calipers, dark-themed ORVMs and slightly tweaked headlights and taillights. The interior is dominated by black, including the steering wheel and upholstery. The Gloster Snowstorm features a dual-tone white and black exterior with unique headlamps having red inserts and red accents on the bumpers. Its interior also follows a dark theme but adds white stitches on all-black seats.

Features and specs

Optional accessories and performance specifications

Both the Gloster Desertstorm and Snowstorm models offer optional dealer-fitted accessories such as seat massagers, themed carpet mats, dashboard mats, JBL speakers, and model-specific badges. The SUVs maintain the original Gloster's specifications with a 2-liter, four-cylinder diesel motor mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. They also feature ADAS and around 30 safety highlights while offering a plush cabin and large road presence.

After-Sales services

MG's service, repair, and buy-back options

MG continues to offer zero service and repair costs for the first three years from the date of purchase or up to 45,000km for these models. There is also an optional plan to extend the warranty beyond the first three years to up to five years or 75,000km. Additionally, a buy-back option is being offered on these particular models by MG Motor India.