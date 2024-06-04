Next Article

Prices for XUV700 range between ₹13.99-27.14 lakh

Mahindra announces significant discounts on MY2023 XUV700 in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:40 pm Jun 04, 202412:40 pm

What's the story Mahindra is offering substantial discounts on its remaining inventory of MY2023 models, including the XUV700, to clear out old stock. The discounts vary by city and depend on stock availability. The flagship SUV, Mahindra XUV700, is available with a cash discount of up to ₹1.5 lakh on all variants, except the AX5 7-seater in diesel-MT, diesel-AT, and petrol-MT configurations which has a cash discount of ₹1.3 lakh.

Competition

Engine, price, and rivals

The XUV700 is a competitor to the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. It is fueled by either a 200hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill in two states of tune. The diesel option also offers AWD variants. Prices for the XUV700 range between ₹13.99-27.14 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Lineup expansion

Mahindra expands XUV700 lineup and reduces wait times

Recently, Mahindra expanded the XUV700 lineup by launching the mid-spec AX5 Select 7-seater, a new base-end MX 7-seater trim, and a limited-run top-spec Blaze version for the SUV. In addition to expanding its range, the company has also made significant strides in lowering wait times for the SUV, by halving the order backlog in only one quarter.

Others

Other MY2023 models also offered with substantial discounts

Apart from the XUV700, other MY2023 cars such as the XUV400 and Scorpio N, are also being offered with significant discounts. The pre-update Mahindra XUV400 EV has benefits of up to ₹4.4 lakh on most variants. Meanwhile, the Scorpio N gets up to ₹1 lakh in benefits, particularly for the higher-end Z8 and range-topping Z8 L variants.