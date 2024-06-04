Next Article

It will remain mechanically unchanged

Jeep Meridian X SUV to make a comeback to India

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:57 am Jun 04, 202411:57 am

What's the story US automaker Jeep has confirmed the re-introduction of the special edition Meridian SUV, dubbed the 'X,' due to its high popularity among SUV buyers. The Meridian X was initially launched in India back in April last year, alongside the Upland edition. The brand's decision to bring back this model to our shores, is a direct response to its widespread demand.

Exteriors

How will it look like?

The forthcoming Jeep Meridian X will be a Limited Plus trim of the three-row SUV. It will stand out with a Silvery Moon exterior paint and body-colored lowers. The special edition will also feature side steps and a gray finish on the ORVMs, roof, as well as alloy wheels, distinguishing it from the standard variant.

Interiors

Inside the Jeep Meridian X

The interior of the Meridian X will be furnished with an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, supporting wireless smartphone connectivity. Additional features include footwell lighting, an optional rear seat entertainment package, ambient lighting, sun shades, and a puddle lamp, enhancing the overall comfort and luxury of the vehicle.

Under the hood

A look at the performance

The Jeep Meridian X will maintain its mechanical specifications from its previous version. It will be powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine, coupled with a nine-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. This robust engine is capable of generating 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque, promising a powerful performance on the road.