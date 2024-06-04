Next Article

MG Bingo electric hatchback patented for India: What to expect

By Mudit Dube 10:36 am Jun 04, 202410:36 am

What's the story MG Motor is set to introduce several new models and updates to its existing range, marking a significant product overhaul. The company's plans include the launch of an updated Gloster and the much-anticipated MG Cloud EV within this year. Recent patent images indicate that SAIC, MG's parent company, is also preparing to introduce the popular Bingo EV in India as a potential competitor to the Tiago EV.

Bingo features

Bingo hatchback: A premium addition to MG's EV lineup

The Bingo hatchback, which initially debuted in China and is currently available in markets like Indonesia, is set to be launched in India. The five-door hatchback boasts curved surfaces and premium exterior touches. Its interior design includes elements shared with the Comet, such as a dual-screen setup for infotainment and instrumentation, steering wheel controls, and subtle chrome accents that enhance its premium look.

Specifications

Bingo hatchback: A blend of space and performance

The Bingo hatchback shares its born-EV platform with the Comet and the upcoming Cloud EV. Measuring 3,950mm in length, it offers more cabin space than the Tata Tiago due to its born-EV platform that includes a flat floor. The entry-level model is equipped with a 17.3kWh battery and a 41hp motor, providing a range of approximately 203km on China's CLTC cycle, while the top-spec version features a larger 31.9kWh battery and a 68hp motor, offering a range of 333km.

Future plans

MG Motor India's upcoming launches and special editions

MG Motor India has several launches lined up, including the updated Gloster and the Cloud EV, both expected to hit Indian markets this year. The company also plans to introduce special editions such as "Blackstorm" and "Desert Storm" ranges this month. As for the Bingo hatchback, it is anticipated to make its debut in India sometime next year.