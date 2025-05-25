What's the story

A Formula One auction held by RM Sotheby's on May 24 saw the sale of German racing legend Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2001.

The car, which won the Monaco and Hungarian Grand Prix in 2001, was sold for a jaw-dropping $18.17 million.

But this isn't just any car; it was the one that helped Schumacher clinch his fourth F1 world title that year.