Microsoft Teams to power meetings in new Mercedes-Benz cars
Mercedes-Benz is partnering with Microsoft to bring smart work tools right into its cars.
The upcoming CLA will be the first to offer features like Microsoft Teams for meetings on the go, 365 Copilot AI assistant, and Intune security—all built into its new MB.OS system.
Drivers can join video calls on the go
With Enhanced Meetings, drivers can join video calls (video streaming only where it's allowed), check their meeting calendar, and use upgraded voice chat—making it easier to stay connected while driving.
These features are part of the Entertainment Package Plus (extra cost), launching first in the US and Europe before expanding to other models and regions.