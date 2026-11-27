Mini India launches 2-door Cooper SE EV at ₹53.9L
Mini India has just dropped the new Cooper SE electric hatchback, starting at ₹53.9 lakh.
Deliveries kick off this December, and there's even a stylish Paul Smith Edition for those who want something extra.
As a two-door EV, it stands out with no direct competition in the country right now.
Cooper se 0-100km/h 6.7s
The Cooper SE packs a punch with 218hp and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds.
Its 54.2 kWh battery offers up to 402km range, plus fast charging gets you from 10% to 80% in about one-half an hour.
Design-wise, you get sharp looks.