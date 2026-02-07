Mother sues Tesla after son died in burning car Auto Feb 07, 2026

A Syracuse University student, Samuel Tremblett, died after a Tesla Model Y crashed and caught fire in Massachusetts last October.

Trapped inside, he called 911 saying, "I can't breathe. It's on fire. Help. Please. I'm going to die."

Despite police arriving quickly, the flames were too intense for rescue.

Now, his mother is suing Tesla, claiming the car's design flaws—especially the electronic door handles that stop working when power is lost—kept her son from escaping.