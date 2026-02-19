New York scraps driverless taxi rides proposal
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has pulled back a proposal that would have let companies like Waymo offer fully driverless taxi rides outside NYC.
The move, confirmed Thursday, comes after lawmakers and key groups didn't get on board with the idea.
Waymo's ambitions and stock reactions
Waymo—Alphabet's self-driving car company—isn't hiding its disappointment, saying it'll keep working with lawmakers to push for change.
This is a setback for their big plans: they're aiming for over a million paid robotaxi rides each week in the US by 2026 and want to launch in 20 cities this year.
The news even nudged Alphabet and Tesla stocks down slightly.