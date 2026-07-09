NHTSA tells autonomous vehicle firms to fix emergency response obstructions
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has told autonomous vehicle companies to fix problems where their cars get in the way of ambulances, firefighters, or police at emergency scenes.
Some autonomous vehicles haven't recognized things like flashing lights or traffic cones, something NHTSA's Jonathan Morrison called a "functional insufficiency."
The agency wants companies to submit solutions by the end of July.
Waymo spotlighted for robotaxis blocking responders
Waymo isn't named directly, but it's in the spotlight after reports of its robotaxis blocking emergency responders during serious incidents like a mass shooting and a gas explosion.
Morrison made it clear that autonomous vehicle operators could face consequences just like any human driver who interferes with emergency work.
NHTSA is also working on updates to safety standards for future autonomous vehicle designs, though no specific penalties were announced yet.