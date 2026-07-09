NHTSA tells autonomous vehicle firms to fix emergency response obstructions

Waymo spotlighted for robotaxis blocking responders

Waymo isn't named directly, but it's in the spotlight after reports of its robotaxis blocking emergency responders during serious incidents like a mass shooting and a gas explosion.

Morrison made it clear that autonomous vehicle operators could face consequences just like any human driver who interferes with emergency work.

NHTSA is also working on updates to safety standards for future autonomous vehicle designs, though no specific penalties were announced yet.