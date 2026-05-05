Why EU is skeptical of Tesla's full self-driving technology

Tesla 's "Full Self-Driving (FSD)" technology received approval from Dutch road regulator RDW last month. However, a series of internal emails obtained by Reuters have revealed that regulators in the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway are skeptical about the technology and its claimed safety benefits. The concerns raised include the system's propensity to speed and its safety on icy roads.

Regulatory concerns Regulators frustrated with Tesla's lobbying efforts The emails from regulators also raised questions about drivers' ability to bypass features that prevent cell-phone use. They were also frustrated with Tesla's practice of publicly encouraging vehicle owners to pressure regulators for FSD approval. The EU committee will hear from Dutch officials today, explaining their approval of Tesla's FSD and why other EU member states should follow suit.

Approval strategy Tesla lobbied for FSD approval in Sweden, Finland, Estonia The emails seen by Reuters also showed a Tesla policy manager lobbying Swedish authorities for FSD approval, just four days after the Netherlands announced its decision on April 10. The firm also approached Estonia and Finland, asking them to recognize the Dutch approval. Regulators from Sweden, Finland and Estonia told Reuters they would review the material presented at today's committee meeting before making any decisions.

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Market impact EU-wide FSD approval expected in 2nd or 3rd quarter Tesla has said that FSD approval in Europe is key to boosting sales in the region. In a confidential presentation included in the correspondence with the regulators, Tesla said it expected "EU-wide" approval in the second or third quarter of this year. Michael Ashley Schulman, a partner at Cerity Partners which manages investments in Tesla, said European approval of FSD may boost profit and help fend off competition from Chinese automakers.

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Performance doubts Regulators question 'Full Self-Driving' branding Hans Nordin, an investigator at the Swedish Transport Agency, was "quite surprised" to learn that Tesla allowed FSD to speed. Jukka Juhola from Finland's transportation agency questioned Tesla's demonstrations of FSD in wintry conditions. The Nordic regulators also wondered how the system would deal with moose on the roads. Some regulators were also concerned that Tesla's "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)" branding could mislead drivers into thinking their car drives itself.