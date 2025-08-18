Next Article
Ola Electric introduces 'Bharat Cell' battery, reduces reliance on imports
Ola Electric has unveiled the 4,680 Bharat Cell, marking a big step for India's electric vehicle scene.
Announced by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at the Sankalp event, this new battery is produced at Ola's Krishnagiri factory and promises years of battery life and five times the capacity of the competition, plus super-fast charging—up to 80% in just 15 minutes.
With the new battery, Ola aims to cut down imports
With the Bharat Cell, Ola is cutting down on imports and making its own batteries—a first for an Indian EV company.
They've also rolled out ferrite motor tech (no rare earth magnets needed) and launched the Pro Sport scooter with the new cell onboard.
It's a strong push for local innovation and manufacturing in India's growing EV market.