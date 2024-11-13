Summarize Simplifying... In short Porsche has unveiled a unique 911 Dakar model, marking the end of its 992-generation Dakar range.

Porsche unveils one-off 911 to mark end of Dakar range

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:55 pm Nov 13, 202406:55 pm

What's the story Porsche has unveiled a one-of-a-kind version of its 911 Dakar, marking the end of an era for the company's off-road vehicles. The new-age 911 Dakar was commissioned by an Italian sports car collector. This special edition pays homage to the modified Porsche 911 that won the grueling Paris-Dakar rally in 1984, with its twin shocks, raised suspension, reinforced shell, and all-wheel-drive system.

Historic win

A tribute to Porsche's 1st victory in off-road racing

The 1984 Paris-Dakar rally witnessed Rene Metge and Dominique Lemoyne clinching victory in their modified Porsche 911. It was the car's first-ever win in what is often dubbed "The World's Toughest Off-Road Race." The new special edition 911 Dakar pays homage to this historic triumph, celebrating the legacy of Porsche's off-road prowess.

Production halt

End of production for 992-gen Dakars

Porsche has confirmed that all 2,500 units of the 992-generation Dakars have been produced. The one-off 911 Dakar was crafted by Sonderwunsch to commemorate the milestone. The car features a hand-applied three-tone paint job in shades of yellow, dark blue, and light blue. This unique color scheme sets it apart from previous models and underscores its exclusivity.

Performance specs

Under the hood of the one-off vehicle

However, the special edition 911 Dakar is not just about looks. It packs the Carrera 4 GTS's powertrain, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine that produces 475hp. The car also gets an eight-speed PDK gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. It can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds. These performance specs make it a worthy successor to Metge and Lemoyne's victorious ride in the 1984 race.

Public display

Porsche to showcase special 911 Dakar in museum

Before making its way to the Italian collector who commissioned it, this one-of-a-kind Sonderwunsch 911 will be on display at the Porsche Museum. This public display gives enthusiasts and fans an opportunity to admire the one-off car in person. Following its museum stint, the car will be delivered to its new owner, adding another glorious chapter to Porsche's off-road vehicle legacy.