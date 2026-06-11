Osca revives with V-6 coupe from Massimo Di Risio, Italdesign
Auto
Osca, a classic Italian sports car brand, is getting a fresh start with a new V-6-powered coupe.
The first sketches show off bold aerodynamics and muscular styling, all brought together by Italdesign and Massimo Di Risio from DR Automobiles.
Emira-based coupe reportedly packs 400-hp V-6
The car is said to use the Lotus Emira as its base, packing a supercharged 400-hp V-6 and 6-speed manual, so it's sticking to old-school performance vibes.
While full specs aren't out yet, this development signals Osca's return to high-performance roots and fits right into the trend of vintage brands making modern comebacks.