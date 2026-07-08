Police probe whether Tesla driver-assist was on in B.C. video

Concerns over misuse of Tesla features

Tesla's cabin camera is supposed to catch if you're not paying attention, but sunglasses can sometimes fool it.

If that happens, the car checks if you're holding the wheel, but people have found ways around that too.

Since Canada banned fully self-driving cars above Level 2 in 2024, drivers are legally required to stay alert and ready to take control at any moment.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about how some people are misusing these high-tech features.