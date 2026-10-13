Porsche electrifies Boxster and Cayman with batteries behind seats 2027
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Porsche is giving its classic Boxster and Cayman a full electric makeover in 2027.
The batteries will sit right where the engine used to be, behind the seats, so these new models keep that sporty, mid-engine feel fans love.
With 55.2% of the weight over the rear axle, Porsche promises the drive will stay true to what makes these cars special.
New 718s electric only using e-shift
The new 718s are electric-only, using Porsche's Taycan E-Shift system to mimic gear changes and familiar engine sounds for longtime fans.
They're expected to weigh around 1,700kg, with 2028 being the first full year of production.
Meanwhile, if you're a die-hard for gas engines, don't worry, the legendary 911 will keep its gas engine.