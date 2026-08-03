Porsche India launches assured buy back promising up to 70%
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Porsche India just rolled out an Assured Buy-Back Program, promising you up to 70% of your car's original price back after three years.
It's designed to ease worries about losing value and make owning a Porsche feel less risky.
Right now, it's available for the Cayenne, Macan Electric, and Taycan models.
Porsche offers 36 month resale guarantee
When you buy one of these Porsches, you lock in a guaranteed resale value that lasts for 36 months.
If your car ends up being worth less than promised after three years, Porsche covers the difference (with some terms and conditions).
The brand says this "is designed to minimize concerns around depreciation while making it easier to upgrade," so switching to a new model is easier when you're ready.