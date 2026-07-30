Qualcomm's Nakul Duggal predicts major autonomous vehicle shift in India
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Qualcomm's Nakul Duggal thinks India is about to see a big shift toward autonomous vehicles.
Thanks to rapid progress in AI, software, and chip tech, self-driving cars could hit Indian roads.
Duggal even says 'a car is a robot,' changing the way we move around.
Nakul Duggal: AVs safer with infrastructure
Duggal believes self-driving tech can actually be safer than human drivers if India builds the right infrastructure and sets up smart regulations.
He's excited about local carmakers designing solutions for Indian roads (not just copying global trends), with Qualcomm teaming up with companies like Ultraviolette.
Plus, AI-powered systems are helping cars make faster decisions and cut down on accidents, making travel smoother for everyone.