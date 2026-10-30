R2 has become Rivian's best seller, CEO highlights sales boost
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Rivian's new R2 has quickly become its best-selling ride, outpacing the R1T, R1S, and even its delivery van.
Designed to reach more people, the R2 is getting solid reviews from both buyers and the media.
CEO RJ Scaringe called out how much the R2 has boosted sales in Rivian's latest earnings update.
Rivian Q3 2026 revenue hits $2.155B
Rivian's revenue shot up 38% in the third quarter of 2026, hitting $2.155 billion, most of that from car sales, which grew 36%.
Its software and subscription business also jumped by 45%, helped by a partnership with Volkswagen.
While launching the R2 came with some extra costs, Rivian still managed to improve profits compared to last year.