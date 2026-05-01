Ram's Rumble Bee truck removes stop-start to prioritize V-8 power

Rumble Bee joins Ram performance models

The Rumble Bee joins Ram's high-performance squad, think Durango Hellcat and TRX, all of which ditch stop-start systems in favor of raw engine power.

Meanwhile, rivals like Ford's F-150 Raptor still use the feature.

With the return of big Hemi engines in the standard 1500 lineup, Ram is leaning into old-school muscle vibes while others stick with fuel-saving tech.