Ram's Rumble Bee truck removes stop-start to prioritize V-8 power
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Ram just dropped the Rumble Bee, a street truck that skips the usual automatic stop-start system.
That means its 5.7- and 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engines stay on even when you're idling: no forced shutoffs to save fuel.
This change comes after the EPA loosened up on requiring stop-start tech earlier this year, letting brands like Ram go all-in on performance.
Rumble Bee joins Ram performance models
The Rumble Bee joins Ram's high-performance squad, think Durango Hellcat and TRX, all of which ditch stop-start systems in favor of raw engine power.
Meanwhile, rivals like Ford's F-150 Raptor still use the feature.
With the return of big Hemi engines in the standard 1500 lineup, Ram is leaning into old-school muscle vibes while others stick with fuel-saving tech.