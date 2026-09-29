Rare Bugatti Veyron Wimille smashes auction record at $4.9 million

Only three of these Wimille editions exist, each honoring legendary Bugatti racer Jean-Pierre Wimille and his 1937 Le Mans win.

On top of that, this one barely left the garage, clocking just 3,766km, something collectors love since it keeps the car in nearly perfect shape.

RM Sotheby's has a track record of setting Bugatti records like this one, proving these cars are still hot property among enthusiasts.