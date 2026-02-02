Renault India registers 33.6% jump in January sales
Auto
Renault India kicked off 2026 with a big win—selling 3,715 cars in January, up 33.6% from last year.
This growth outpaced the rest of the industry, indicating growing consumer interest in Renault.
Triber, Kiger models drive most of the sales
Most of this jump came from the Triber and Kiger models, which together saw sales soar by 45.3%.
Their fresh launches and strong finish last year kept them on everyone's radar—and clearly, buyers are loving it.
Renault recently launched new-gen Duster in India
Renault also dropped its new-gen Duster on January 26 as part of its Gameplan 2027 strategy for India.
VP Francisco Hidalgo said the Duster has generated strong interest and that Renault entered 2026 with momentum.
With three engine options—including a hybrid—the Duster is aiming to fit all kinds of drivers.