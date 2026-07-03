Renault launches 2026 Kwid from ₹4.53L in Evolution and Climber
Renault just dropped the 2026 Kwid, starting at ₹4.53 lakh.
The hatchback now comes in Evolution and Climber trims, both with manual or AMT gearboxes, and you can add a retrofitted CNG kit (available only with manual transmission variants) for ₹70,450 extra.
The base and mid-spec versions are gone, but prices for the main trims have been cut by up to ₹32,000.
Kwid gets styling tweaks, keeps 1.0L
Design tweaks include fresh 3-D Renault logos, updated tailgate lettering, and cool two-tone wheel covers.
The Kwid gets a steering wheel inspired by the Kiger.
Features like an 8-inch touchscreen, manual air conditioning, dual airbags (Evolution), and six airbags (Climber) stick around.
Under the hood is still a 69-hp, 1.0-liter gasoline engine with manual or AMT options, ready to take on rivals like Maruti S-Presso and Alto K10.