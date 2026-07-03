Renault launches 2026 Kwid from ₹4.53L in Evolution and Climber Auto Jul 03, 2026

Renault just dropped the 2026 Kwid, starting at ₹4.53 lakh.

The hatchback now comes in Evolution and Climber trims, both with manual or AMT gearboxes, and you can add a retrofitted CNG kit (available only with manual transmission variants) for ₹70,450 extra.

The base and mid-spec versions are gone, but prices for the main trims have been cut by up to ₹32,000.