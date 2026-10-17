Renault launches Duster Strong Hybrid SUV in India targeting value

Even though EVs are picking up speed in India (now at 8.5% of the market), strong hybrids like this Duster only make up 2%, way behind places like Europe or the US

Renault hopes its 1.8-liter engine paired with a hybrid battery (giving you up to 29km per liter) will tempt diesel SUV fans looking for something more efficient but still practical.

Renault is betting big on local production to keep costs down and win back more buyers.