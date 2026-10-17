Renault launches Duster Strong Hybrid SUV in India targeting value
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Renault just dropped its new Duster Strong Hybrid SUV in India, shifting gears to hybrids that better fit what Indian drivers want: good performance, fuel savings, and reasonable prices.
The launch is Renault's way of tackling local needs and standing out in a market where every rupee counts.
Renault targets diesel buyers in India
Even though EVs are picking up speed in India (now at 8.5% of the market), strong hybrids like this Duster only make up 2%, way behind places like Europe or the US
Renault hopes its 1.8-liter engine paired with a hybrid battery (giving you up to 29km per liter) will tempt diesel SUV fans looking for something more efficient but still practical.
Renault is betting big on local production to keep costs down and win back more buyers.