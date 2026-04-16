Renault plans 7 India models in 36-model rollout by 2030
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Renault just announced it's rolling out seven new models in India by 2030, including hybrids and EVs, as part of a global push for 36 new cars worldwide.
At its futuREady India event, CEO Francois Provost highlighted that these launches are all about making Renault a bigger player here.
Renault sells Triber, Kiger, Duster
Right now, Renault sells the Triber MPV, Kiger SUV, and the recently launched Duster SUV in India. It's also planning a compact SUV inspired by its Bridger concept.
Globally, expect 22 new models in Europe and another 14 elsewhere by 2030.
Renault aims €2bn annual India exports
Renault isn't just thinking local: it wants to hit €2 billion in annual export revenue from India alone by 2030, showing how important this market is for its worldwide plans.