Renault plans 7 India models in 36-model rollout by 2030 Auto Apr 16, 2026

Renault just announced it's rolling out seven new models in India by 2030, including hybrids and EVs, as part of a global push for 36 new cars worldwide.

At its futuREady India event, CEO Francois Provost highlighted that these launches are all about making Renault a bigger player here.