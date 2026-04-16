Renault unveils futuREady India to reach top 3 by 2030
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Renault just dropped big plans for India with its "futuREady India" strategy. The goal? Make India a top-three market for Renault worldwide by 2030.
To get there, they're rolling out seven new models (think compact cars and SUVs) with options like petrol, CNG, hybrid, and electric.
CEO Franois Provost says this is all about accelerating our journey in one of the world's most exciting car markets.
Renault targets €2bn India exports 2030
Renault isn't stopping at new cars. They want to turn India into a major tech and export hub.
By 2030, they're aiming for €2 billion in annual exports from India, focusing on local production and teaming up with suppliers.
First up: the return of the Duster and a new Bridger Concept SUV tailored to Indian market requirements.