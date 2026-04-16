Renault unveils futuREady India to reach top 3 by 2030 Auto Apr 16, 2026

Renault just dropped big plans for India with its "futuREady India" strategy. The goal? Make India a top-three market for Renault worldwide by 2030.

To get there, they're rolling out seven new models (think compact cars and SUVs) with options like petrol, CNG, hybrid, and electric.

CEO Franois Provost says this is all about accelerating our journey in one of the world's most exciting car markets.