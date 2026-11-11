Rimac ends 'Nevera' run early with last 10 R cars
Rimac is wrapping up its Nevera hypercar run earlier than planned, with the last 10 Nevera R models set to roll out by the end of 2026.
Since deliveries began in 2022, Rimac will have produced 71 cars by the end of 2026, well below the original goal of 150 announced back in 2018.
Nevera R peaks at 2,107hp
The Nevera started as the C Two concept and quickly made waves for its insane speed: 0 to 97km/h in just 1.85 seconds and a top speed of 415km/h. The even wilder Nevera R packs up to 2,107hp.
Even though it didn't hit its target numbers, CEO Mate Rimac called it, "It's the most sold electric hypercar in the world," and seemed genuinely proud of what it has achieved.