Road Transport Ministry proposes AIS-230 V2V rollout from October 2027
India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is proposing to roll out vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems starting October 1, 2027.
The goal? Make roads safer by letting vehicles talk to each other and share real-time alerts.
If your ride falls under two- and three-wheelers, passenger cars, or commercial vehicles, it'll need to meet the new AIS-230 standard once equipped with V2V.
New vehicles mandated V2V October 2028
From October 2028, all newly manufactured vehicles in these categories must have V2V built in.
The AIS-230 rules cover technology and cybersecurity basics (think emergency brake warnings, collision alerts, and wrong-way driving notifications), all operating on the 5.9 GHz frequency band.
This move could seriously cut down accidents caused by human error and make connected driving a reality across India.