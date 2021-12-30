Auto Spectre, Rolls-Royce's first-ever production electric car, spotted testing

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Dec 30, 2021, 12:25 am 2 min read

Rolls-Royce Spectre spied; debut in 2023

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce is expected to unveil its Spectre EV in the last quarter of 2023. While not much is known about the eco-friendly Rolls-Royce, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spied, revealing some design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a split-headlamp setup, rear-hinged 'suicide doors,' a tapering roofline, and multi-spoke wheels.

The Spectre will be Rolls-Royce's first production electric car and it is an important model considering the brand's strategy to go all-electric by 2030. Unlike some of the other automakers, Rolls-Royce is not investing in hybrid powertrains and will instead directly launch pure electric vehicles. The Spectre will be based on an entirely new platform but is likely to source its powertrain from BMW.

Exteriors The car will have a lengthy bonnet and LED taillights

The Rolls-Royce Spectre will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy muscular hood, a large grille with vertical slats, a split headlamp setup with LED DRLs, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs, rear-hinged 'suicide doors' borrowed from the Wraith, and multi-spoke wheels. A raked windscreen and LED taillights will be available on the rear end.

Information It will be built on the CLAR platform

The Rolls-Royce Spectre will be based on the CLAR platform similar to BMW i7. It should draw power from a twin-motor electric powertrain linked to an all-wheel-drive system. However, the details related to power output, battery capacity, charging, and range are yet to be revealed.

Interiors The car might get a sunroof and ADAS

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is tipped to have a luxurious cabin, featuring a sunroof, key-less entry, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Rolls-Royce might also equip the Spectre with some radar-based safety features such as pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot detection.

Information Rolls-Royce Spectre: Availability

The Rolls-Royce Spectre will be on sale in the US by the end of 2023. Details pertaining to the EV's pricing will be announced around that time.