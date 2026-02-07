Rolls-Royce's 1st all-electric SUV is coming: What we know
Rolls-Royce is finally going electric, with its first all-electric SUV expected to debut in 2026, with a global launch in 2027.
The prototype—spotted testing in Sweden—sports a bold, streamlined look that's longer than the Cullinan and slots between the Ghost and Phantom.
It's a big move for a brand known for classic style.
EV will likely ride on 'Architecture of Luxury' platform
This EV rides on Rolls-Royce's "Architecture of Luxury" platform, potentially packing an 800-volt system for faster charging and at least 644km of range.
Expect dual motors with over 600hp (and even more if you opt for the Black Badge), plus tech that could be borrowed from the Spectre, like a 102kWh battery.
EV expected to arrive as part of the 2027 model year (US availability following the 2027 global launch)
Rolls-Royce is aiming straight at Bentley's upcoming electric SUV, promising next-level quietness, advanced suspension, and a low-slung battery for that signature smooth ride.
US buyers can expect availability following the 2027 global launch—so if you're dreaming big (and have deep pockets), this could be your future EV flex.