Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets a price bump with new features

The big update is a new slip/assist clutch—already found on the Hunter 350 and Meteor 350—which makes gear shifts smoother and riding in city traffic less tiring. There's also a faster USB-C charging port tucked under the clutch lever for quick top-ups on the go.

Engine & design stay classic

Underneath, nothing else changes: you still get that familiar 349cc engine with 20.2hp power, along with Royal Enfield's signature bobber-style looks and sturdy build.

With this update, only the Classic 350 and Bullet 350 remain in Royal Enfield's lineup without a slip/assist clutch as standard across all variants.