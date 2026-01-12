Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets a price bump with new features
Royal Enfield has raised the price of the Goan Classic 350, now starting at ₹2.20 lakh and going up to ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom).
This slight increase follows the GST 2.0 updates from last year (2025) and applies to both single- and dual-tone variants.
What's changed?
The big update is a new slip/assist clutch—already found on the Hunter 350 and Meteor 350—which makes gear shifts smoother and riding in city traffic less tiring.
There's also a faster USB-C charging port tucked under the clutch lever for quick top-ups on the go.
Engine & design stay classic
Underneath, nothing else changes: you still get that familiar 349cc engine with 20.2hp power, along with Royal Enfield's signature bobber-style looks and sturdy build.
With this update, only the Classic 350 and Bullet 350 remain in Royal Enfield's lineup without a slip/assist clutch as standard across all variants.