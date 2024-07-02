Leak reveals Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450's variants and their features
Royal Enfield is set to launch its much-awaited motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450, on July 17. The bike will be available for purchase in both Indian and international markets. Spy shots from Spain have unveiled two motorcycles with different color options and instrument consoles, indicating the existence of at least two variants of the upcoming Guerrilla bike.
Guerrilla 450 variants: Features and specifications detailed
The top-end variant of the Guerrilla 450 will boast a full-colour TFT screen, mirroring the one seen on the Himalayan 450, and a dual-tone paint scheme. It may also support Google Maps integration. The second variant will feature a semi-digital cluster with Tripper turn-by-turn integration, similar to the Meteor 350, and a single-tone paint scheme. Both variants are expected to cater to different rider preferences.
Guerrilla 450's engine and cycle parts
The Guerrilla 450 will feature 17-inch alloy wheels, block-pattern tyres, telescopic front forks, and a single-piece seat. The majority of the cycle parts and performance aspects are borrowed from the Himalayan model. Powering the bike will be a 452cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that generates a peak power of 40hp. Gear ratios are expected to be adjusted to suit city-use conditions.