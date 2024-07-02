In brief Simplifying... In brief The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is set to come in two variants, each catering to different rider preferences.

Both models will sport a 452cc engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, and design elements borrowed from the Himalayan model, making them city-friendly rides.

What's the story Royal Enfield is set to launch its much-awaited motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450, on July 17. The bike will be available for purchase in both Indian and international markets. Spy shots from Spain have unveiled two motorcycles with different color options and instrument consoles, indicating the existence of at least two variants of the upcoming Guerrilla bike.

The top-end variant of the Guerrilla 450 will boast a full-colour TFT screen, mirroring the one seen on the Himalayan 450, and a dual-tone paint scheme. It may also support Google Maps integration. The second variant will feature a semi-digital cluster with Tripper turn-by-turn integration, similar to the Meteor 350, and a single-tone paint scheme. Both variants are expected to cater to different rider preferences.

The Guerrilla 450 will feature 17-inch alloy wheels, block-pattern tyres, telescopic front forks, and a single-piece seat. The majority of the cycle parts and performance aspects are borrowed from the Himalayan model. Powering the bike will be a 452cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that generates a peak power of 40hp. Gear ratios are expected to be adjusted to suit city-use conditions.