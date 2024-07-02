In brief Simplifying... In brief The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, a single-cylinder motorcycle, is set to launch in India.

It boasts a powerful Superquadro Mono engine, a six-speed gearbox, and an optional racing exhaust for enhanced performance.

The bike features a range of electronic rider aids, adjustable suspension, and a lightweight design, making it a standout in Ducati's modern-day range.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono confirmed for India: What to expect

By Mudit Dube 10:41 am Jul 02, 202410:41 am

What's the story Ducati has hinted at the upcoming launch of its first modern-day single-cylinder motorcycle, the Hypermotard 698 Mono, in India. The company's social media posts suggest that the launch is expected in the coming weeks. The motorcycle, equipped with a 659cc single-cylinder engine, was unveiled late last year and is currently recognized as the world's most powerful Superquadro Mono single-cylinder unit.

Specifications

Hypermotard 698 Mono's engine and design details

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by a high-strung Superquadro Mono engine, delivering 77.5hp and 63Nm. These figures can increase to 84.5hp and 67Nm with the optional Termignoni racing exhaust. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch, with an optional bidirectional quickshifter available. The motorcycle's design retains Ducati's signature tall, flat bench-style seat and beaky front fender, despite being a single-cylinder model.

Features

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono's suspension and braking system

The Hypermotard 698 Mono's suspension system comprises a fully adjustable USD fork and monoshock, supplied by Marzocchi and Sachs, respectively. The braking system features a M4.32 monobloc caliper that operates on a 330mm disc at the front. The motorcycle comes with standard dual-channel ABS, which can be deactivated at the rear in typical supermoto style. Despite being a single-cylinder engine motorcycle, Ducati has opted to keep the twin exhaust mufflers, contributing to its lightweight design of just 151kg without fuel.

Technology

Electronic rider aids and control features of Hypermotard 698 Mono

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is equipped with a range of electronic rider aids including cornering ABS, traction control, engine braking control, three power modes, four riding modes and launch control. An optional wheelie control feature is also available. All these aids can be managed via a 3.5-inch LCD dash. These advanced features enhance the motorcycle's performance and safety, making it a standout in Ducati's modern-day single-cylinder motorcycle range.