Royal Enfield launches free service activated warranty across UK
Royal Enfield is rolling out a new Service Activated Warranty in the UK, letting riders extend their bike's warranty up to 10 years or 112654km at no extra cost.
To keep it going, you just need to get your motorcycle serviced each year at an official Royal Enfield service center.
The offer covers Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Royal Enfield annual service extends warranty
Each annual service adds another year to your original three-year warranty, maxing out at 10 years.
Existing owners still within their warranty can join after being inspected at an authorized Royal Enfield facility and any needed fixes.
The coverage handles mechanical and electrical issues but skips routine items like tires and filters.
Heads up: models like the UCE 500cc, Himalayan 411, and Scram 411 aren't eligible, and for now this deal is only available in the UK.