Royal Enfield launches Himalayan 750 in India from ₹4.89L
Royal Enfield just dropped the Himalayan 750 in India, starting at ₹4.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).
First seen at EICMA 2026 and later at Motoverse, this adventure bike will open for event attendees from tomorrow, while everyone else can book from December 1.
It comes in five colors and different variants, with prices changing based on the setup.
Himalayan 750 743cc twin 55hp
Powered by a new 743 cc parallel-twin engine delivering 55hp and 63 newton-meters, the Himalayan 750 is a big leap from its predecessor.
You get three variants (choose between alloy or cross-spoke rims) with the top variant priced at ₹6.29 lakh.
Features like cruise control, cornering ABS, traction control, and optional GIVI luggage make it perfect for anyone eyeing long rides or off-road adventures.