Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 debuts at ₹2.4L: Better than Himalayan?
Royal Enfield has introduced its highly anticipated motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450, with prices starting from ₹2.39 lakh for the base Analogue variant. The motorcycle was officially unveiled in Barcelona, Spain and is now open for bookings. The Guerrilla 450 is derived from the Himalayan 450's platform and comes in five colorways split between three variant lines: Analogue, Dash, and Flash.
Guerrilla 450 variants and pricing details
The Guerrilla 450's Dash variant is priced at ₹2.49 lakh and top-spec Flash variant will cost you ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom prices). The Analogue variant comes in Smoke and Playa Black colorways, while the Dash variant is available in Playa Black and Gold Dip. The Flash variant offers Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue color options for customers to choose from.
Design and features of the new Guerrilla 450
The design of the Guerrilla 450 includes a circular LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, a slim and long 11-liter fuel tank, and a one-piece seat. The body panels, tail section, side panels, and the stubby exhaust are identical to those of the Himalayan. The engine is a liquid-cooled DOHC unit with peak outputs rated at 39.47hp at 8,000rpm and 40Nm at 5,500rpm.
Advanced features and competitors of Guerrilla 450
The motorcycle is equipped with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. It offers two riding modes: Eco and Performance. The top-spec variants feature a 4-inch circular display that provides smartphone connectivity, Google Maps support, and media controls. The Guerrilla 450 will compete with the Triumph Speed 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Harley-Davidson's X440, and Hero Mavrick 440 in India.